Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,814 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,405 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Popular were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BPOP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Popular by 394.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,108,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,249,000 after buying an additional 883,818 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Popular by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,471,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,581,000 after acquiring an additional 846,247 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Popular by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,880,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,856,000 after acquiring an additional 816,384 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Popular in the 4th quarter valued at $49,188,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Popular by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 745,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,458,000 after acquiring an additional 311,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

Popular Price Performance

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $66.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.82. Popular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $83.22.

Popular Dividend Announcement

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.18. Popular had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $693.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BPOP. StockNews.com began coverage on Popular in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Popular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Popular from $74.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

About Popular

(Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.