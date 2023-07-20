Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Postal Realty Trust were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 8,869 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 12.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 12,239 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $153,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Postal Realty Trust Stock Performance

PSTL stock opened at $15.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.88. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.13 and a 52 week high of $17.28. The stock has a market cap of $303.03 million, a P/E ratio of 108.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Postal Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 678.57%.

PSTL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Postal Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Insider Transactions at Postal Realty Trust

In other Postal Realty Trust news, CFO Robert B. Klein sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $64,435.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,827 shares in the company, valued at $860,360.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 15,077 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $230,376.56. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 234,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,132.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert B. Klein sold 4,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $64,435.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,827 shares in the company, valued at $860,360.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,333 shares of company stock valued at $309,812. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,700 properties leased primarily to the USPS.

