Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 9,982 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,982 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.6% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,105,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,247,000 after purchasing an additional 17,440 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,342,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.2 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $158.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $412.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.50. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $181.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.