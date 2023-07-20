Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock Holdings Increased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.60.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD stock opened at $122.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $138.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.03. The firm has a market cap of $113.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.14%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

