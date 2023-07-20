Provident Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,911 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT opened at $355.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $332.11 and a 200 day moving average of $289.46. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $366.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 29.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $347.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Microsoft from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Microsoft from $332.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

