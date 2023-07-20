Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 695.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU opened at $94.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1,048.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.80. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.37 and a 12-month high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,555.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.17.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

