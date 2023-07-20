Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Purchased by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 115.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $292.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.86. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $270.13 and a 52-week high of $357.13.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 51.04%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.86.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

