PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 744,452 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,834 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $43,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PHM. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 9.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 1.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 11.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 26.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 14,918 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Down 0.1 %

PHM opened at $81.96 on Thursday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $82.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.27 and a 200-day moving average of $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.36.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.51%.

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

In other news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $6,396,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 645,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,136,614.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $6,396,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 645,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,136,614.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,564 shares in the company, valued at $11,879,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,101,034 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PHM. Wolfe Research raised PulteGroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research raised their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on PulteGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.