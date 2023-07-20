Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 451.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 17,764 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ralph Lauren

In other Ralph Lauren news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 9,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,132,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ralph Lauren Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE RL opened at $128.60 on Thursday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $82.23 and a one year high of $132.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $119.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $134.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $154.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.08.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

