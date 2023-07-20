Raymond James & Associates Has $1.49 Million Position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,954 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Orange were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Orange by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Orange by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Orange by 162.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Orange by 2,553.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Orange by 394.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Orange alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORAN. Barclays upgraded shares of Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup upgraded Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Orange in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Orange Trading Up 1.6 %

Orange Announces Dividend

Shares of ORAN opened at $11.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.58. Orange S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $13.08.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.343 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

Orange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.