Raymond James & Associates Sells 160,895 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 79.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 160,895 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Autohome were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATHM. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Autohome by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 44,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 25,922 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Autohome by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after buying an additional 53,122 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Autohome by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,863,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,497,000 after acquiring an additional 50,368 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 2.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 93,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,068,000 after acquiring an additional 78,170 shares during the period. 48.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATHM stock opened at $29.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.22. Autohome Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.66 and a 52-week high of $40.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.95 and its 200 day moving average is $31.62.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.69 million. Autohome had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 8.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Autohome from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.38.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

