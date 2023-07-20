Raymond James Boosts Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $45.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from $42.50 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.61% from the company’s current price.

EAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brinker International from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Brinker International in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

Brinker International Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE EAT opened at $39.61 on Tuesday. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $42.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. Brinker International had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 44.32%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth $517,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Brinker International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Brinker International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 458,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,466,000 after buying an additional 14,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company also operates in virtual brands, including It's Just Wings and Maggiano's Italian Classics.

