Raymond James Cuts Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target to $57.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $63.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.59.

Shares of KNX opened at $56.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $45.63 and a fifty-two week high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.10). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $96,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,082.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,700 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $96,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,582 shares in the company, valued at $261,082.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 64,139 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $3,629,626.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,516 shares of company stock valued at $4,047,808. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

