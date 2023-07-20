Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,644 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MHD opened at $11.81 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $13.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average is $11.80.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0355 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Articles

