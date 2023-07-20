Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,644 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MHD opened at $11.81 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $13.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average is $11.80.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Dividend Announcement
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.