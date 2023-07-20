Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $449,000 Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after acquiring an additional 28,233 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 10,143 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

MMSI opened at $82.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.22 and a 52-week high of $85.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.91 and its 200-day moving average is $76.33.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $297.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.47 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 7.22%. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

