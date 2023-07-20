Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th.

MGRC opened at $93.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.83 and its 200 day moving average is $94.93. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $77.98 and a fifty-two week high of $111.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $163.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 27.11%.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP Tara Wescott sold 1,200 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $109,572.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,756.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP Tara Wescott sold 1,200 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $109,572.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,756.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,400 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $127,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex segments.

