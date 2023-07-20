Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 233 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,274 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cooper Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in Cooper Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 5,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

COO opened at $394.84 on Thursday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.21 and a twelve month high of $399.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $375.36 and a 200-day moving average of $361.44. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 68.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.04. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $877.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.03%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.44.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

