Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 207 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $978,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $578,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 8,926 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SAIC opened at $116.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $87.93 and a 1-year high of $117.94.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAIC. Truist Financial cut their price target on Science Applications International from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Science Applications International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.29.

In related news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total value of $323,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,317,143.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

