Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 549 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 729.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

NYSE FNF opened at $38.32 on Thursday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.11.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.42). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FNF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

