Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,354 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 104.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on HL shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Hecla Mining from $8.25 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. 58.com reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, May 12th. Roth Capital lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. National Bankshares set a $7.50 price objective on Hecla Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $6.25 in a report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.93.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -68.22 and a beta of 2.01. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $7.00.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.42 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 6.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.0063 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.33%.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

