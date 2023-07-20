Raymond James Increases Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Price Target to $6.25

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $3.75 to $6.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HLLY. Truist Financial increased their target price on Holley from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Holley from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Holley in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Holley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.25 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Holley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.33.

Get Holley alerts:

Holley Stock Performance

Shares of Holley stock opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.48. Holley has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Holley ( NYSE:HLLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $172.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.98 million. Holley had a net margin of 9.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. Research analysts forecast that Holley will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLLY. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Holley by 1,196.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Holley by 14.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 669,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 83,933 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Holley by 58.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 587,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 217,469 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Holley by 37.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,575,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,917,000 after purchasing an additional 431,355 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Holley by 40.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,820,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

About Holley

(Get Free Report)

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.