Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 1,143.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 158,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,964 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $40,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 124.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 288.2% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RS shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.00.

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Down 1.3 %

In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total transaction of $2,351,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,169,716.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RS stock opened at $285.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $256.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.71. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $168.24 and a 1-year high of $289.05.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 24.11%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.76 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.33%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Recommended Stories

