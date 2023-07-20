Reliant Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Reliant Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,328 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Microsoft by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $351,001,000 after buying an additional 196,338 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $355.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $332.11 and its 200 day moving average is $289.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $347.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $336.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.51.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

