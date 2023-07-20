RFP Financial Group LLC Sells 1,703 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

RFP Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $281,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $122.03 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $129.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.90 and a 200 day moving average of $106.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. 888 restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.53.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

