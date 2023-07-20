Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,724 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 209,878 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $22,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 697 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 174,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $3,071,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,529,286.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ROST opened at $112.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.44 and a 52-week high of $122.44.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. 888 reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, June 26th. VNET Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.65.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

