Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RGLD. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Royal Gold by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 17.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter worth about $251,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 2.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Royal Gold by 9.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RGLD shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Royal Gold from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America cut Royal Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Gold

Royal Gold Stock Performance

In other Royal Gold news, Director William M. Hayes sold 2,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $304,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director William M. Hayes sold 2,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $304,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Mark Isto sold 9,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total transaction of $1,370,657.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,318,705.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,930 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $122.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.62. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.54 and a 1 year high of $147.82.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.77 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 38.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

Royal Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.