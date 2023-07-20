Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 3.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

SANM stock opened at $60.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.67 and its 200 day moving average is $57.75. Sanmina Co. has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $69.28.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The electronics maker reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.19%.

Sanmina declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

