Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 133.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,631,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,794,000 after purchasing an additional 17,813,374 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,310,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,232 shares during the period. Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,881,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,040,000 after acquiring an additional 954,175 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,892,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $48.10 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.71 and a 1-year high of $49.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.41.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

