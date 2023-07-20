ScS Group (LON:SCS) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $157.02

ScS Group plc (LON:SCS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 157.02 ($2.05) and traded as high as GBX 157.28 ($2.06). ScS Group shares last traded at GBX 156.50 ($2.05), with a volume of 9,161 shares trading hands.

ScS Group Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 157.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 178.72. The company has a market cap of £53.39 million, a P/E ratio of 558.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.98, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

ScS Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, wood, and laminate and vinyl tiling products. The company provides sofa products under the La-Z-Boy, G Plan, SiSi Italia, Celebrity, and Endurance brands, as well as third party brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ScS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.