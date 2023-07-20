Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund (LON:SEQI) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $78.80

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 78.80 ($1.03) and traded as high as GBX 81.12 ($1.06). Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 80 ($1.05), with a volume of 3,388,608 shares.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 78.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 82.44. The firm has a market cap of £1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -2,666.67.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a GBX 1.72 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 2.15%. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23,333.33%.

About Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

