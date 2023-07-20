Serge Saxonov Sells 2,000 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $116,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,005 shares in the company, valued at $51,606,740.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Serge Saxonov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $116,320.00.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Serge Saxonov sold 2,602 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $143,266.12.

On Monday, May 15th, Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total value of $106,700.00.

NASDAQ TXG opened at $60.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -39.30 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.97. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $60.17.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $134.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 111.6% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,075,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,587,000 after buying an additional 1,621,959 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 36.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,372,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,930,000 after buying an additional 1,169,928 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,572,000 after buying an additional 1,138,358 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 467.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,213,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,216,000 after buying an additional 999,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TXG. Barclays started coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Stephens started coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on 10x Genomics from $57.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

