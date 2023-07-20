Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,478 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCI. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 10.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Service Co. International by 15.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Service Co. International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Service Co. International by 38.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Service Co. International by 30.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Service Co. International Stock Up 1.4 %

SCI stock opened at $66.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $56.85 and a 1-year high of $75.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $4,090,810.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,076,285.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

