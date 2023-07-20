Short Interest in AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN) Expands By 10.1%

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWINGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 326,300 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the June 15th total of 296,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 159,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

AERWINS Technologies Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AWIN opened at $0.32 on Thursday. AERWINS Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48.

AERWINS Technologies (NASDAQ:AWINGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of AERWINS Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AERWINS Technologies stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWINFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 91,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.16% of AERWINS Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About AERWINS Technologies

AERWINS Technologies Inc develops and manufactures air mobility platform in Japan. It also provides centralized operating system for managing open sky, hoverbikes, and drones; shared computing service; and blockchain verification and AI algorithm generation services. The company is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Further Reading

