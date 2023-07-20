Short Interest in AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN) Expands By 10.1%

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 326,300 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the June 15th total of 296,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 159,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
AERWINS Technologies Stock Down 4.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AWIN opened at $0.32 on Thursday. AERWINS Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48.
AERWINS Technologies (NASDAQ:AWIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of AERWINS Technologies
About AERWINS Technologies
AERWINS Technologies Inc develops and manufactures air mobility platform in Japan. It also provides centralized operating system for managing open sky, hoverbikes, and drones; shared computing service; and blockchain verification and AI algorithm generation services. The company is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AERWINS Technologies
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for AERWINS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AERWINS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.