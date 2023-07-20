Short Interest in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Increases By 10.0%

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,540,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the June 15th total of 19,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amicus Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $138,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 823,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,716,757.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $71,319.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 968,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,427,179. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $138,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 823,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,716,757.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,164 shares of company stock worth $979,572. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 33.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

FOLD stock opened at $13.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 0.82. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $13.84.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $86.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.14 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 153.68% and a negative net margin of 60.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Featured Articles

