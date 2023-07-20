Short Interest in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Rises By 10.1%

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,340,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the June 15th total of 4,850,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Cousins Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 250.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 104.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 441.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CUZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.89.

Cousins Properties Stock Up 2.3 %

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $24.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15. Cousins Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $31.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.63%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

