Short Interest in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Decreases By 14.1%

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,560,000 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the June 15th total of 5,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

First Foundation Stock Up 10.7 %

FFWM stock opened at $5.36 on Thursday. First Foundation has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $22.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.41 million, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average of $8.84.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). First Foundation had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $70.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.17 million. As a group, analysts expect that First Foundation will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

First Foundation Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FFWM shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of First Foundation from $18.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of First Foundation from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.90.

Insider Activity at First Foundation

In other First Foundation news, Director Max Briggs purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,072 shares in the company, valued at $216,077.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 17,610 shares of company stock valued at $80,604 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Foundation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in First Foundation by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Foundation by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in First Foundation by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in First Foundation by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Further Reading

