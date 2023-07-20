Short Interest in Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL) Increases By 10.0%

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the June 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

NASDAQ:HROWL opened at $24.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.12. Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $25.25.

Get Harrow Health Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 alerts:

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 15th will be paid a $0.5391 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.