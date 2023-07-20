Short Interest in iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IVEG) Increases By 10.0%

iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IVEG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF stock opened at $20.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 million, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF has a twelve month low of $18.33 and a twelve month high of $22.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.58 and a 200-day moving average of $20.53.
iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.2584 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF Company Profile
The iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF (IVEG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Global Food Innovation index. The fund tracks an index of companies poised to benefit from the advancement of agricultural technologies or innovations in food products and services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.