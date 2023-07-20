Short Interest in iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IVEG) Increases By 10.0%

iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IVEG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF stock opened at $20.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 million, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF has a twelve month low of $18.33 and a twelve month high of $22.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.58 and a 200-day moving average of $20.53.

Get iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF alerts:

iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.2584 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF ( NASDAQ:IVEG Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 14.45% of iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF (IVEG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Global Food Innovation index. The fund tracks an index of companies poised to benefit from the advancement of agricultural technologies or innovations in food products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.