Short Interest in K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Declines By 19.0%

K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the June 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 68.0 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KBRLF shares. Raymond James lowered K-Bro Linen from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KBRLF opened at $25.45 on Thursday. K-Bro Linen has a 52 week low of $19.77 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.82.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

