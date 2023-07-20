Silvant Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,248 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 131,212 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.9% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $44,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.53.

Alphabet stock opened at $122.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $129.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

