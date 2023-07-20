Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 99.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 24,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SPG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Shares of SPG opened at $123.41 on Thursday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $133.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.79. The company has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $1.85 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.12%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.