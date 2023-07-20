Simplex Trading LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 85,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $100.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.86. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $75.88 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

