Simplex Trading LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Free Report) by 498.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,534 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWI. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $5,551,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,112,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 474.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 176,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 25,249 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA EWI opened at $32.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.56. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a twelve month low of $20.99 and a twelve month high of $33.22. The company has a market capitalization of $333.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

