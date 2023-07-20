Simplex Trading LLC Sells 154 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Simplex Trading LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $529,864,000. Cowa LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,764 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $124,297,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $118,597,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $86.04 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $102.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.