Simplex Trading LLC Sells 40,832 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Simplex Trading LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 64.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,832 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWU. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $33.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.50. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $25.36 and a 1-year high of $34.04.

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

