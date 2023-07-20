Simplex Trading LLC Sells 4,183 Shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG)

Simplex Trading LLC cut its position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,183 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

JNUG opened at $38.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.68. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $51.53. The firm has a market cap of $279.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 2.57.

About Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares

The Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (JNUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners index. The fund provides daily 2x exposure to an index of junior gold and silver mining companies from developed as well as emerging markets. JNUG was launched on Oct 3, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.