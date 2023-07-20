Simplex Trading LLC Takes $723,000 Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 29,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 813,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,050,000 after acquiring an additional 60,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

MBB opened at $93.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.16. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $100.61.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.2641 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

