Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires 2,990 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $81.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $69.92 and a 1 year high of $98.28. The firm has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADM shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

