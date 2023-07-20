Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires 506 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Toro during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Toro by 294.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Toro by 255.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Toro by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Toro in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toro Stock Up 0.6 %

TTC stock opened at $103.80 on Thursday. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.44 and a fifty-two week high of $117.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro Dividend Announcement

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 10.73%. Toro’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. Toro’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TTC shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Toro in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. CL King started coverage on Toro in a report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Toro in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Daryn A. Walters purchased 1,654 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.41 per share, for a total transaction of $161,116.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,858.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

