Simplicity Solutions LLC Boosts Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 91.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,243,791,000 after buying an additional 113,806 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,415,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,388,134,000 after buying an additional 220,879 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $615,412,000 after buying an additional 22,804 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,241,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 803,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,139,000 after buying an additional 84,359 shares during the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $390.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $332.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.00.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $395.20 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $240.00 and a 52 week high of $411.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.82. The firm has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

